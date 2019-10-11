Prayagraj has most polluted air in UP

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:24 IST

Prayagraj has the most polluted air in the state, reveals the recent report of State Pollution Control Board.

Against a maximum permissible level of 100 microgram/cubic meter of Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) or PM 10, Sangam city recorded a shocking of 370 microgram/cubic meter of PM 10.

According to a survey carried out by UP Pollution Control Board in the month of August, the second and third highest level of PM 10 was recorded in Gorakhpur. In Gida area of the Gorakhpur district, the level of PM 10 was detected at 322.24 microgram/cubic meter followed by 276.76 microgram/cubic meter measured at Jal Kal Bhawan.

Further, the fourth highest level of PM 10 was 239 microgram/cubic meter measured in Budh Bazar of Moradabad district while the fifth highest level of 232 microgram/cubic meter of PM 10 in the state was recorded near Bharat Yantra Nigam Limited office in Prayagraj.

According to Regional Officer, UPPCB, Prayagraj JB Singh, carrying out of large scale development works as part of preparations for Kumbh Mela besides the ongoing Smart City Mission required excessive digging of roads and also carrying out of construction work. “This contributed in polluting air through dust raised during digging of ground as well as construction work. Moreover vehicular exhaust is also a major cause of rising PM 10 level in the Sangam city,” he added.

City-based respiratory expert Dr Ashish Tandon said the rising SPM level in air was showing its affect on human health as count of patients of all age groups including children was on the rise.

“Respiratory disorder is becoming a common ailment off late due to high air pollution level. Patients, including children arriving at my hospital who complain of breathing trouble are largely found to be triggered due to high air pollution level. Moreover, condition of existing patients also gets aggravated due to the high PM 10 level in air,” he added

It may be mentioned that over two dozen roads in city limits were repaired and reconstructed as part of Kumbh 2019 preparations besides several construction projects are still underway in Prayagraj as part of the ongoing Smart City Mission.

