e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Precautions in place, Ludhiana golfers return to course

Precautions in place, Ludhiana golfers return to course

Sanitisation points set up on the premises, pre and post temperature checking, benches, ball washers and removal of bunker rakes

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 01:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The club has issued guidelines for the safety of all its members and all precautions are being taken by the golfers.
The club has issued guidelines for the safety of all its members and all precautions are being taken by the golfers.(HT PHOTO)
         

With the state government allowing sports activities amid lockdown 4.0, golfers in Ludhiana made a beeline for the golf course at Ranjitgarh Golf Club of the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur (Jalandhar) on Saturday.

The club has issued guidelines for the safety of all its members and all precautions are being taken by the golfers.

City-based golfers advocate Harpreet Sandhu, Dr BS Bal and his wife Dr Mohini Bal reached the club at 7am. Club in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Swatantar Kumar apprised them of sanitisation points set up on the premises, pre and post temperature checking, benches, ball washers and removal of bunker rakes.

Sandhu appreciated the efforts of club president additional director general of police Anita Punj, and secretary RGC Yurinder Singh Hayer for initiating post-lockdown guidelines for the safety of the club members.

“It was pleasant feeling after stepping on the golf course after a two-month gap,” said Sandhu, adding that the golfers were taking all precautions and maintaining social distancing.

Dr Bal and his wife expressed that the past two months were stressful due to patient consultations, so playing golf after a long gap gave much relief.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In