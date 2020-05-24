Precautions in place, Ludhiana golfers return to course

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 01:41 IST

With the state government allowing sports activities amid lockdown 4.0, golfers in Ludhiana made a beeline for the golf course at Ranjitgarh Golf Club of the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur (Jalandhar) on Saturday.

The club has issued guidelines for the safety of all its members and all precautions are being taken by the golfers.

City-based golfers advocate Harpreet Sandhu, Dr BS Bal and his wife Dr Mohini Bal reached the club at 7am. Club in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Swatantar Kumar apprised them of sanitisation points set up on the premises, pre and post temperature checking, benches, ball washers and removal of bunker rakes.

Sandhu appreciated the efforts of club president additional director general of police Anita Punj, and secretary RGC Yurinder Singh Hayer for initiating post-lockdown guidelines for the safety of the club members.

“It was pleasant feeling after stepping on the golf course after a two-month gap,” said Sandhu, adding that the golfers were taking all precautions and maintaining social distancing.

Dr Bal and his wife expressed that the past two months were stressful due to patient consultations, so playing golf after a long gap gave much relief.