President Kovind to visit Sultanpur Lodhi today

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Tuesday.

As two different functions have been organised by the state government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), it is yet not clear where the chief guest would be heading after visiting the gurdwara.

“The President is likely to attend both the events. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will receive him as per protocol and they will then head towards the gurdwara,” said a senior Punjab government officer.

Both the SGPC and Congress leaders are claiming that the President will come to their stage, but the authorities have not released any official schedule of his visit.

“The President is coming to the city in the morning and he will visit Gurdwara Ber Sahib. The further schedule has not been finalised yet,” said deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda.

Earlier on Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said Kovind will attend the SGPC function.

However, Congress MLA Navtej Cheema claimed the President will address the gathering from the government stage.

DC said that the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had performed sewa to initiate Sehaj Path of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji on November 5 and bhog would be held tomorrow in which CM along with his Cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries would attend the event

Earlier, during his speech on Monday in presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, SAD president Sukhbir Badal and others, SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said that President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore among the dignitaries who will address their the stage on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Navtej Cheema said claimed that President will address the function at at Sri Guru Nanak Darbar (Main Pandal).