e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / President’s office yet to confirm meet with Capt-led delegation

President’s office yet to confirm meet with Capt-led delegation

The CM had sought to meet President on November 4 to request him for speedy assent to bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha to counter central farm laws

chandigarh Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Last week, the CM had appealed to the MLAs of all political parties to accompany him to meet the President, asking them to rise above party lines in safeguarding the interests of Punjab.
Last week, the CM had appealed to the MLAs of all political parties to accompany him to meet the President, asking them to rise above party lines in safeguarding the interests of Punjab. (HT FILE)
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has not received any response to his request for an appointment with the President of India on November 4. The CM had sought to meet the President to request him for speedy assent to the bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha to counter the central farm laws.

An officer in the chief minister’s office (CMO) confirmed that there was no communication from the President’s office.

Last week, the CM had appealed to the MLAs of all political parties to accompany him to meet the President, asking them to rise above party lines in safeguarding the interests of Punjab.

“I am not aware as to what is the official confirmation from the President. However, I am anyway going to Delhi tomorrow and join my party colleagues in the national capital on Wednesday (Nov 4),” said rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa too said he had no knowledge about the status of the appointment with the President. “We are with our CM and will do whatever directions come from him,” he said.

There’s uncertainty: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said there was uncertainty over the meeting with the President. “There has to be confirmation about the programme first. But there is no news,” said Cheema, adding that there was no point going to Delhi under such circumstances.

Govt invites farmers for meeting

The Punjab government on Monday invited representatives of 31 farmer bodies for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the suspension of goods trains on the state’s economy due to the rail blockade agitation. Farmer leaders have been called to Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh at 10am.

top news
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In