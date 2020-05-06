Press service of your companies in fight against Covid: Punjab Congress MLA to Sukhbir

cities

Gidderbaha Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday urged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to ensure free broadband internet and cable television services to the people of Punjab through the company in which the latter is a shareholder.

In an open letter addressed to Sukhbir and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted on his Facebook, Warring said that being one of the richest political and business families in the state, the Badal clan should set an example by offering their businesses for the larger community service during the fight against coronovirus.

“Sukhbir and Harsimrat Kaur have stakes in transport, hospitality and other businesses. When the entire state is going through a tough time, the Badal family is expected to play a much bigger role,” Warring told HT.

He said the SAD leadership is constantly using pandemic for petty political interests but the Badal clan that played an important role in Punjab politics for more than six decades and led government on five occasions should have come forward to work with the state government for community assistance.

Sukhbir’s media advisor Jangveer Singh said SAD president was unavailable.

The Congress MLA claimed that a section of employees hired by the transport companies, in which the Badal family has stake, are apprehensive of salary cuts and job loss due to the lockdown.

“Prime Minister Narender Modi has appealed the business world to ensure that their employees do not suffer in these unprecedented times. I urge Sukhbir Ji to make an announcement that jobs of all workers engaged in his transport or other businesses will remain safe,” said the MLA.

Warring said a 7-star resort near Chandigarh is owned by the Badals and since it is non-functional due to lockdown, the spacious compound can be used as Covid-19 care facility. Sukhbir should also let his extensive fleet of buses to be used for community service by the state government, he added.