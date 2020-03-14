e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Priest found charred to death in Karnal

Priest found charred to death in Karnal

Police, accompanied by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), conducted an inspection, after which the victim’s body was sent for postmortem

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 62-year-old priest was found dead in his room at a temple in Birbadalva village here on Saturday.

The victim, Onkar Puri, the mahant of Dera Onkar Khera, had sustained burn injuries. Villagers saw smoke coming out of Puri’s room in the afternoon and upon entering it found the priest’s charred body, police said. “The priest was found lying on his bed. Most of his furniture and belongings were also scorched,” he said.

Police, accompanied by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), conducted an inspection, after which the victim’s body was sent for postmortem.

Fellow priests alleged that Puri had been murdered. Nigdhu police station in-charge Sajjan Singh said the cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem examination and that the police had recorded the statements of villagers.

Puri had been living at the Dera for 12 years and had received the title of mahant around six years ago.

top news
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities