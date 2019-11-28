Principal speak: DPU is a brandname in at least 10 educational disciplines, says Prof Dr Somnath Patil, Dr D Y Patil Unitech Society

cities

PUNE Dr Somnath Patil complered his higher education from Regis University, USA, and Cardiff College, UK. As an educationist, he likes the US education culture of initiating a thinking process by keeping student strengths small, and implementation of the practical approach to case studies for better understanding. Now in India, he is trying his best to inculcate this pattern of education at the DY Patil institutes. In coversation with Dheeraj Bengrut...

The DY Patil elevator pitch?

DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune,, started off with only one institute. Over the last 14 years it has grown into nine more professional institutions. Today, the institutions have created a brand name - “DPU”- in the field of medicine, dentistry, nursing, physiotherapy, optometry, biotechnology, management, ayurveda, homeopathy and distance learning.

In terms of student skills, what would you say is the plan of action?

Coherent with the government focus on skills development, we focus a lot on skills development of our students. The skills vary from domain to domain across various institutes under DPU. We include training of these skills as a mandatory part of course offering. In addition to this we have a strategic tie-up with corporates of world repute, like Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Moody’s Analytics, H&R Block, Infosys, Capgemini and Zensar; for training and certifying our students in various professional and vocational skills. These certifications are an endorsement of student skill sets and are well received by other corporates worldwide. Thus we focus on the higher end of skill development in the value chain.

Is there room and scope to upgrade? And how is that going to happen?

Upgradation of students will be a result of their development in knowledge, skills and inculcation of the right attitude. We look at imparting education in a holistic way rather than an objective focus on academic credentials of students. We ensure imparting the most updated knowledge to our students through our lean processes. We take the help of various tools and assessment tests like multiple intelligence and psychometric tests. Student involvement in various social projects and social entrepreneurship also helps fine tune their attitudes.

Ecosystems are the buzzword on most campuses today. Does DPU subscribe to that philosophy?

Solutions of various socio-economic problems before the country today can be found in the development of entrepreneurship and the startup culture; with encouragement for innovations and protection of intellectual properties; and inculcating social and environmental awareness among students. We have already started working on all of these fronts. We have a dedicated facility and a complete ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship development at DY. Patil Vidyapeeth, including incubators fostering the culture and environment for innovations and startups at the different institutes under DPU. To provide more traction to all of these initiatives, simultaneously, we have taken up the challenge of various accreditations for ourselves.