Principal, teacher booked for gang rape of 16-yr-old

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:17 IST

Agra The principal and a senior teacher of a school in Shikohabad town of Firozabad district have been booked for raping a minor kindergarten teacher in May earlier this year. The matter came to light when the victim teacher became pregnant. The duo is also accused of issuing threats to the victim.

“The 16-year-old victim was teaching in a kindergarten school and was trapped by the school principal and senior teacher who asked her to stay back for teachers’ training programme on May 3 earlier this year,” said police sources in Shikohabad police station of Firozabad district.

The victim was allegedly gang raped by the principal and senior teacher who kept threatening her to keep silent about the incident. The incident came to light when the victim girl became pregnant and on September 16, her mother turned up at Shikohabad police station to lodge an FIR, informed police sources.

“A case has been registered under Section 376D (gang rape) and 506 (issuing threats) of the Indian Penal Code and Section ¾ of POCSO Act against the principal and senior teacher who are yet to be arrested,” informed Jitendra Singh, sub inspector at Shikohabad police station.

The victim, now 21 weeks pregnant, had joined the school on Mustafabad Road in Shikohabad to help improve the financial condition of her family after her father left home. Her mother, who stitches clothes to support the family, was shocked to know that her daughter was raped in school.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 19:17 IST