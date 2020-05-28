e-paper
Prisoner in Luksar jail dies after fight with another inmate

cities Updated: May 28, 2020 23:49 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
A 28-year-old prisoner serving time in Luksar jail since 2019 died on Wednesday evening from complications arising from a fight with another inmate on May 19. No FIR has been registered in the case so far.

The victim was identified as Aarif, a native of the district, who had been arrested in November 2018, following an encounter with the Dankaur police. According to police officials, he had been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Gangster Act and also had charges of attempt to murder and robberies from 2018. Aarif was suspected of running his own robbery ring.

According to jail authorities, Aarif had been brought to Luksar jail on December 2, 2019. On May 19, this year, he had a scuffle with another prisoner, named Allauddin, during which both of them fell from the porch on the solid floor of the drain channel below. While Aarif had sustained a head fracture, the other prisoner had minor injuries.

“He was injured and was first taken to GIMS for treatment, from where he was referred to the district hospital. He was later referred to a higher centre in Delhi for treatment from where he was discharged on May 26 and transferred back here,” said Vipin Mishra, jail superintendent.

However, on Wednesday his condition deteriorated and he was again rushed to the district hospital around 2.30pm. The hospital declared him dead on arrival. Officials said that the cause of his death based on the autopsy was Hyperpyrexia (high fever). They said that he was not corona positive and his body was handed over to his family, following an autopsy. The family was informed by the local police about the incident.

Mishra further said that a complaint will be filed with the police soon.“A case will be registered as soon as either the jail authorities or the family file a complaint,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3.

Senior police officials will nominate a magistrate to conduct an inquest while the district court will nominate a judicial magistrate for conducting a judicial enquiry, read a statement from the jail.

