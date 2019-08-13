Priyanka visits Umbha again, lends sympathetic ear to victims

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:30 IST

VARANASI Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday walked the mud track along paddy fields to reach the house of Ramlakshan, to meet the injured in the Umbha firing incident that occurred on July 17.

Earlier, Priyanka spoke to the victims’ family members gathered at a school compound. She met Phulmatiya Devi, who lost her son, Jawahar, in the incident. Priyanka asked her whether she got financial assistance, to which she nodded in acceptance.

She also spoke to Phulwanti, who suffered injuries in the firing. She asked her whether she was being given proper treatment at the hospital.

Priyanka met the next of kin of the deceased who said that they wanted the land promised to them at the earliest. The state government had announced that the family of each victim will be given 10 beegha of land and each injured will get five beegha of land.

Priyanka spent around 50 minutes in the village and even visited the spot where 10 people were killed and 21 others were injured in firing over a land dispute on July 17.

After spending a few minutes at the spot, along with local women she walked on the mud track to reach the house of Ramlakshan. She sat there for about 20 minutes. She assured the family of all possible help. Ramlakshan’s three brothers, Ramraksha, Ramchandra and Nagendra, were also injured in the firing.

She also visited the house of Nandlal, whose wife was among the 10 tribals killed in the firing. She asked the kin whether they got monetary assistance as announced by the state government. She assured them that the Congress party was with them and would always raise its voice for them.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 21:30 IST