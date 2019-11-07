Progress of specially-abled citizens essential for nation’s growth: Guv

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:15 IST

“The country cannot progress without ensuring the progress of citizens with disabilities,” said UP Governor Anandiben Patel during the sixth convocation ceremony of Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) here on Thursday.

She was all praise for the students who overcame their disabilities and excelled in their examinations. The university awarded 112 medals to meritorious students on the occasion.

As many as 42 students bagged gold medals, 35 got silver while 35 got bronze medals. Besides, degrees were awarded to around 534 female and 466 male students enrolled in various graduation and post-graduation programmes.

Three gold, three silver and three bronze medals were bagged by specially-abled students.

Established in 2008, DSMNRU is the only rehab university of the country where 50% of the seats in all streams are reserved for students with disabilities.

N Kishore Kumar, who had impaired vision since childhood, was all smiles when his name was announced for the Dr Shakuntala Misra Memorial Gold Medal. The programme began with a welcome speech by vice-chancellor Rana Krishna Pal Singh.

“It was truly an honour to get this prestigious medal at this university. This medal will go on to motivate me to excel in whatever I do throughout my life,” said Kumar.

“I am thankful to my parents and teachers who motivated me throughout and helped me secure good marks,” he added.

N Kishore Kumar scored 80.28% in graduation. He has enrolled in a special B Ed course and aspires to become a teacher.

Anita Rungta, another student who was born with visual impairment, secured 71.45% marks in MA (special course) and was also awarded Dr Shakuntala Misra Memorial Gold Medal.

“It is a moment of joy for me. My parents and teachers have really been helpful in bringing me up. I am confident that I can take myself forward in life and make a name for myself,” she added.

Padma Awardee and spiritual guru Rambhadrachrya, who was invited as chief guest at the event, stressed on the need for rehab universities for the education and progress of students with disabilities.

“People with disabilities can perform all duties in the society. And they can do it better, if equipped with education. Rehabilitation university facilitates this by providing suitable environment required for development of their young minds,” he said.

Rambhadracharya was also conferred Honoris Causa at the event.

State minister for Divyajan empowerment and backward welfare Anil Rajbhar said: “We have big hopes from the students who received degrees and medals today. I am confident that they will do much better in life than what is expected from them. As a representative from the government, I can assure you that the state government will take every measure to support them in their endeavours.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also invited to the convocation ceremony, but couldn’t make it to the event.