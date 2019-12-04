e-paper
Progressive industries to get MSME awards

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times,Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has decided to confer the Punjab State MSME Awards 2019 on the outstanding MSMEs who have registered tremendous business growth in investment, employment generation, turnover/sales, energy efficiency, exports, employee’s welfare etc for the financial years 2016-17 to 2018-19 and displayed excellence in product quality.

These MSMEs will be honoured by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh with the cash award and a certificate on December 5, the first day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019 slated to be held at Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali.

Industries minister Sham Sunder Arora said the state government is taking all steps for the promotion and growth of Industry, including the MSME sector.

PUNJAB PARTNERS WITH WEF FOR E-MOBILITY

To combat the growing problem of environmental pollution in the state, the Punjab government has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to design a public-private pilot on shared, clean and electric mobility.

The state, which is also formulating its own EV Policy to support the adoption of e-vehicles, has been chosen for the pilot by WEF as it is well positioned for shared EV transition, and already houses an existing auto component manufacturing base, besides having skilled labour and being power surplus.

The pilot will examine how Public and Private sectors can interplay to offer the most robust and successful EV ecosystem, as part of the collaboration to be formulated at the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2020, according to Vini Mahajan, additional chief secretary, investment promotion and additional CS, industries & commerce, Punjab.

