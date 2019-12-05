Promote Sanskrit to know Indian culture: Governor

cities

VARANASI: Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said that there is a need to promote Sanskrit that gives knowledge of Indian culture and Sanatan tradition.

The governor was speaking at the 37th Convocation Function of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSV). She gave away gold medals to 37 students and degrees were given to 22,726 students.

She said that Sanskrit is an enlightening language. It removes our ignorance but it needs to be promoted. Varanasi is not only the cultural and religious city but it is also a city of noted Sanskrit scholars. No scholar got titles like Jagatguru and others, unless he proved his worth before the Sanskrit scholars of Kashi.

She said that without the knowledge of Sanskrit, proper knowledge of Indian languages is not possible. The study of Sanskrit gives us knowledge of Sanatan tradition and Indian culture. Sanskrit Language speaks of Vasudhaiv Kutumkam and connects everyone. This is mother of all Indian languages. In all religious rites, the mantras are echoed in Sanskrit.

“Youths should take a resolution that they will not accept or give dowry,” the governor said, adding that the youths should work for bringing about a positive change in society.

She said that after completing education, youth must think about people who are deprived of education for any reason and couldn’t get a chance of move forward. The youths should come forward to spread the light of education in society.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started several new schemes like Swachch Bharat, Fit India, water conservation, environmental conservation. The youths should actively associate with these schemes and ensure their success for a positive change in society. The youths will have to come forward to ensure benefits of the various welfare schemes reach the last person of society.

University Grants Commission vice-chairman Bhushan Patwardhan, who attended the event as chief guest, said that the purpose of setting up this university is not to distribute degrees only but it is aimed at studying Sanskrit Vangmay, grammar, theology, jurisprudence, Astrology and to apprise people of the extraordinary features of these subjects.

All the students were attired traditionally. The Sampurnand Sanskrit University has a glorious past and has produced a number of Sanskrit scholars.