Property dealer shot dead in Dwarka

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:28 IST

A 45-year-old property dealer, who had contested the 2012 civic body’s elections as independent candidate, was shot dead in Dwarka on Tuesday evening. Police said the murder could be the fallout of a money dispute or a gang since the victim, Police said the victim, Narender alias Nintey, had four criminal cases of forgery, attempt to homicide and assault registered against him.

Narender lived in Kakrola Village near Dwarka. Police said the incident was reported around 4.30pm at Dwarka north police station. The caller said a man has been shot dead near the MCD office at Old Palam Road. Locals and other witnesses told the police that two men on a bike shot Narender when he came out of his office and was walking towards his car.

“They said the pillion rider got down and fired 7-8 rounds, of which at least three bullets hit him. They said as Singh rushed into his car to escape the assailant, the killer got on his car and shot him. As a crowd started to gather, the two men fled on the bike,” said a police officer.

The man was rushed to Venkateshwar Hospital where doctors declared him brought in dead. The officer said Singh’s body has been sent for post mortem examination. We are yet to ascertain the number of times he was shot.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said they have registered a case of murder and efforts to identify the assailants are being made. “A crime and forensics team was called on the spot to gather evidence. CCTV footages are being checked to track the two wheeler used,” he said.

Police said Singh had four criminal cases against him. “While one case of cheque bounce is registered in Haryana three other cases of assault and attempt to homicide is registered in Delhi. He was earlier arrested in these cases and remained in jail. He had contested the councillor election independently but lost,” an officer probing the case said.

