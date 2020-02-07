e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Property dispute: Disowned son sets man’s truck afire

Property dispute: Disowned son sets man’s truck afire

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Sarabha Nagar police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly setting his father’s truck afire at his office in Canadian Enclave near Ferozepur Road on Thursday late.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Harbans Singh Sandhu, 82, of Rajguru Nagar, the owner of HS Sandhu Builder Company.

Sandhu said he has two sons, Upinderjit Singh and Rupinderjit Singh. He alleged that Rupinderjit is a drunkard and he had disowned him in 2012, following which he started living at a rented accommodation in Gurugram.

The complainant said his office guard, Sunakhar Sethi, called him at 6:30pm on Thursday saying that Rupinderjit came there, broke open the locks, rummaged for some documents but left after not finding any. The complainant said the accused returned around 11.30pm with a can of petrol and set his truck in a vacant plot nearby on fire.

Sandhu alleged that Rupinderjit had torched his JCB machine near Dugri area and also vandalised his car earlier in 2012 after being disowned.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Madhu Bala said, “As per preliminary investigation, Rupinderjit wanted his share in Sandhu’s property. A case has been registered against him under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 457 (house trespassing), 380 (theft), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He will be produced before the court on Saturday.”

top news
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
One Coronavirus patient cured, a relieved Kerala lifts the ‘calamity’ status from state
One Coronavirus patient cured, a relieved Kerala lifts the ‘calamity’ status from state
Indian-origin doctor gets 3 life terms for 90 sexual assault on patients
Indian-origin doctor gets 3 life terms for 90 sexual assault on patients
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
Anil Ambani was a wealthy businessman, now he is not: Lawyer tells court
Anil Ambani was a wealthy businessman, now he is not: Lawyer tells court
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities