Property dispute: Disowned son sets man’s truck afire

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:32 IST

The Sarabha Nagar police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly setting his father’s truck afire at his office in Canadian Enclave near Ferozepur Road on Thursday late.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Harbans Singh Sandhu, 82, of Rajguru Nagar, the owner of HS Sandhu Builder Company.

Sandhu said he has two sons, Upinderjit Singh and Rupinderjit Singh. He alleged that Rupinderjit is a drunkard and he had disowned him in 2012, following which he started living at a rented accommodation in Gurugram.

The complainant said his office guard, Sunakhar Sethi, called him at 6:30pm on Thursday saying that Rupinderjit came there, broke open the locks, rummaged for some documents but left after not finding any. The complainant said the accused returned around 11.30pm with a can of petrol and set his truck in a vacant plot nearby on fire.

Sandhu alleged that Rupinderjit had torched his JCB machine near Dugri area and also vandalised his car earlier in 2012 after being disowned.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Madhu Bala said, “As per preliminary investigation, Rupinderjit wanted his share in Sandhu’s property. A case has been registered against him under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 457 (house trespassing), 380 (theft), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He will be produced before the court on Saturday.”