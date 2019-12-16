e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Proposal to start water bells in schools passed by panel

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE A proposal tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjushri Khardekar to have water bells in civic and private schools has been passed by the women and child welfare committee on Monday.

The proposal calls for all civic schools to have water bells, which will ring at timely intervals to remind students to drink water. This, the corporator believes, will help the kids stay hydrated through the day.

Khardekar said, “Children spend about eight to nine hours in the school and they drink water only once or twice during the intervals. Often they forget to drink enough water when they are playing or are in class. Drinking enough water will keep them healthy by avoiding dehydration, keeping their digestive track healthy and avoid diseases.”

“The education department will implement it and this will be implemented in not just civic schools but also the private school as the department will send out letters to all schools in the city to follow this. Even two mini-breaks between every lecture will ensure proper hydration for the kids,” Khardekar said.

The water bell system was first started in Kerala in October this year.

