PSEB postpones 2018 teachers eligibility test to January 19

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:51 IST

Citing lack of randomisation of roll numbers for the exam, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) to be held in 2018, from January 5 to January 19 this year.

Board secretary Mohd Tayeeb said, “During the last-minute checking of roll numbers allotted for the January 5 exam, it was found that they were in sequence with the admission form numbers at many places which can become a reason for malpractices while the exam is being held.”

“The matter will be looked into and the work has been withdrawn from the PSEB director of computers,” he added.

He said fresh roll numbers will be available to the candidates on January 15, 2020, at the PSTET-2018 website. Candidates will be informed about the same through an SMS on the mobile numbers provided by them in application forms. The entire information will also be available on the board website–www.pseb.ac.in.