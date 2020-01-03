e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cities / PSEB postpones 2018 teachers eligibility test to January 19

PSEB postpones 2018 teachers eligibility test to January 19

Candidates will be informed about the same through an SMS on the mobile numbers provided by them in application forms. The entire information will also be available on the board website–www.pseb.ac.in

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Citing lack of randomisation of roll numbers for the exam, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) to be held in 2018, from January 5 to January 19 this year.

Board secretary Mohd Tayeeb said, “During the last-minute checking of roll numbers allotted for the January 5 exam, it was found that they were in sequence with the admission form numbers at many places which can become a reason for malpractices while the exam is being held.”

“The matter will be looked into and the work has been withdrawn from the PSEB director of computers,” he added.

He said fresh roll numbers will be available to the candidates on January 15, 2020, at the PSTET-2018 website. Candidates will be informed about the same through an SMS on the mobile numbers provided by them in application forms. The entire information will also be available on the board website–www.pseb.ac.in.

tags
top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities