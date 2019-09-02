PSPCL creates new hydel production record, generation up 69% over last year

cities

With rain filling up the catchment areas of reservoirs, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has generated record hydel power at 2,589 Million Units (MUs) in this fiscal till August 31.

Good dam level at the beginning of the season, good rains and optimum operation of all hydel plants has helped in the record generation. This is an increase of 69% over 1,533 MUs the utility generated in the corresponding period last fiscal; in absolute terms, 1,055 additional MUs have been generated. These additional units have saved PSPCL ₹400 crore that it would have otherwise spent on power purchase.

The previous highest generation (2,519 MUs) in the corresponding period was in 2014-15 fiscal, which was again a very good year from the hydel generation point of view. A PSPCL spokesperson said, “All four units of 150 MW each at Ranjit Sagar Dam have provided the much required flexibility and reliability to the power grid.”

Officials says that the water level in dams at the end of August is ‘very good’, so the generation in the remaining seven months is also going to be good.

The water level at Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar Dam are higher that what it was a year ago. At Bhakra, the level is at 1,675.8ft against 1,640ft last year; for Pong the corresponding figures are 1,385ft and 1,371.6ft; for Ranjit Sagar Dam, these levels are 523.8ft against 520.8ft.

