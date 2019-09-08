PU Polls: Will work together as a team, say office-bearers

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:59 IST

In the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) elections held on Friday, the presidential post was won by Students' Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), while the other three office-bearer posts of vice president, secretary and joint secretary were won by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Both the parent parties are rivals in Punjab. With the opposites in office, it may be interesting to see how they work together on student issues.

While Chetan Chaudhary of SOI was elected as the council president, Rahul Kumar, Tegbir Singh and Manpreet Singh Mahal of NSUI became the vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

Chaudhary said the elected members will work together as a team to resolve the students’ issues. He said the other three office-bearers were already known to him. “Tegbir was my junior in the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and I have known Rahul for the past few years,” he said.

Holding the same opinion, Kumar said, "We will work beyond party lines when we sit in the council.”

“Students have voted for us and chosen us as their representatives and now it’s our turn to work for their welfare," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Tegbir reiterated that they were all brothers and will work as brothers.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 00:59 IST