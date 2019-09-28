Public appointments should be free from politics: Kapil Sibal

cities

Sep 29, 2019

Speaking on the sidelines of the maiden St John’s All India Debate (SJAID) organised by St John’s School, Sector 26, former union minister Kapil Sibal on Saturday said appointments in public institutions should be kept free from politics.

The two-day event saw a huge participation from the alumni of the school. Sibal said, “Vice-chancellors, governors, IIT directors must not have any political inclination for getting an appointment,” regarding appointments of regional V-Cs. He added, “These are public appointments. They should have nothing to do with politics.”

The two-day mega event concluded with a performance of the National Anthem by a school club comprising 100 odd children from primary and middle classes.

The national winners of the grand trophy and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh were Tanushree Gupta and Sanidhi Singh from Mayo Girls College, Ajmer. The runners-up prize of ₹25,000 was bagged by the team from Convent of Jesus And Mary, New Delhi. The other two finalist schools were hosts St John's High School and Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun.

