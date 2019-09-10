Public bicycle sharing scheme fails to make a mark in PCMC

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:00 IST

The public bicycle sharing scheme, implemented by the Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL) has failed to gain traction since it was implemented in August 2018 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area.

While currently there are 200-250 bicycles placed at different locations in the township, the project was started with 600 bicycles. However, the response to the scheme has been far from what was expected.

Residents from the area said that poor response to the scheme can be attributed to the lack of proper infrastructure and the haphazard manner in which the scheme has been implemented.

Ankita Jain, a resident of Wakad, said, “There is a certain time frame for any project to be implemented on a pilot basis. The public bicycle sharing scheme in our area has not been extended beyond Pimple Saudagar and Pimple Gurav, even though it has been operational for over a year now.”

Highlighting the infrastructure problems, KC Garg, secretary, Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, said, “For schemes like the public bicycle sharing to be successful, the smart city corporation should have developed suitable infrastructure. The ground reality is that we have bicycles, but we do not have dedicated bicycle tracks for its operations.”

Responding to the claims made by citizens, Nilkanth Poman, joint chief executive officer of PCSCL, said, “The results of the public bicycle sharing scheme are not as expected. We need to develop a behavioural change among the citizens for the scheme to do well.”

However, we are hopeful that the scheme will eventually be successful, added Poman.

