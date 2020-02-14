PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK ₹5 lakh cheque handed over to slain Moga CRPF man’s kin

cities

A year after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable Jaimal Singh died in the Pulwama terror attack, the district administration, on behalf of the state government, handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to his family on the occasion of his first death anniversary at a gurdwara in Kot Isse Khan town of the district on Friday.

Jaimal, a resident of Ghalauti village in Moga district, was driving the CRPF bus that was blown up by terrorists on February 14, 2019.

The government had promised monetary aid of ₹12 lakh to the family, but gave ₹7 lakh. Additional deputy commissioner Subhash Chander gave the cheque for the remaining amount to Jaimal’s wife Sukhjit Kaur on Friday.

Officials also handed over a cheque for ₹43,750, a part of the contribution of one-day salary donated by Punjab ministers, MLAs and IAS officers’ Association to the family.

Paying homage to the CRPF man, the ADC assured every possible help from the district administration and the Punjab government to his family. Meanwhile, on the request by the family, the job to be given to a family member has been reserved for Jaimal’s six-year-old son Gurparkash.

DINANAGAR HERO’S BROTHER

TO GET JOB IN PUNJAB POLICE

GURDASPUR: Dinanagar MLA and state social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary said on Friday that CRPF constable Maninder Singh’s younger brother Lakhvish Singh will be appointed as constable in Punjab Police. He will get the appointment letter within a week, said the minister.

Maninder was among 40 CRPF personnel killed in the February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack.

Lakhvish, a constable in the 153 battalion of the CRPF in Assam was transferred to the 13 battalion in Fatehgarh Sahib, resigned from the post in July 2019 in the hope that he will get a job in Punjab Police as promised by the state government.