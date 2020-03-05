e-paper
Pune airport in ready mode to ground coronavirus

Pune airport in ready mode to ground coronavirus

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune Pune airport director, Kuldeep Singh, said, “The Pune airport receives an average of 10 international flights in a week. The capacity per flight is about 180 passengers and we have three thermal scanners which are more than enough to scan the international passengers.”

The airport (PuneAirport @aaipunairport) on Thursday tweeted, “#CoronaAlert The fully qualified APHO team at our airport has adequate number of thermal scanners for screening. 267 passengers arriving on three international flights were screened today. The airport authority has also organised an awareness campaign for Covid-19 in association with National Disaster Response Force. Aware, Alert and Active.”

