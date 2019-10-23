Pune city poll outcome: On schedule for 8am start for counting

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:48 IST

Pune The final verdict for Pune’s eight assembly constituencies is expected to be out by 4pmon Tuesday, October 24.

Of the eight assembly segments, results for Kasba peth and Shivajinagar are likely to be out earlier as counting of votes will start 8 am on Thursday.

According to the election commission, there will be 20 rounds each for three constituencies, while Khadakwasla and Hadapsar has 23 rounds of counting, which may delay the outcome here.

Cantonment also has 20 rounds, but a large number of candidates in the fray may delay the verdict here.

Counting of votes will be carried out on 14 tables each at Kasba peth, Cantonment and Shivajinagar. For Bhosari and Pimpri too, the outcome will be announced by 6 pm latest, while for Chinchwad it may be delayed a bit.

In the rural parts of Pune district, Shirur and Khed have the highest number of rounds - 28 , while Daund and Purandar have 20 rounds.

In Pune city, counting will take place at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Koregaon Park and at Balewadi.

Counting of votes for Satara Lok Sabha bypolls may take 12 hours given the high turnout. According to Satara district collector Shweta Singhal, the final outcome may take 12 hours from the time of counting, which will begin at 8 am.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:48 IST