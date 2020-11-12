e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune construction company official booked for causing death of two men in road accident

Pune construction company official booked for causing death of two men in road accident

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Unnamed officials of a construction company have been booked by the Pune police on Wednesday, for causing the death of two men on Baner road on November 8, by leaving a hole in the road the which the company was working on.

The deceased were identified as Devashish Vidyanand Saksena (26) and Tejas Tridev Sharma (24), both resident of Metro Jazz Society in Mahalunge, Pune.

The company has been as identified as JP Enterprises Engineers and Constructors.

On the midnight of November 8, the two were riding on a motorcycle along Baner road that connects Ganraj chowk with Radha chowk when they met with an accident. The company had undertaken work on the side of the road where the two were riding and had dug holes for construction purposes, according to the case.

However, no barricading, diversion boards, or traffic wardens were present on the site.

Initially, an accidental death report was registered at Chaturshringi police station. Upon further examination, the police found the company to be at fault.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chaturshringi police station. Assistant police inspector RV Malegave is investigating the case.

