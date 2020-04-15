Pune district admin forms task force to keep track of critically ill Covid-19 patients

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:00 IST

PUNE The Pune district administration has formed a special task force to design a standard protocol for critically ill patients who test positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus) caused by Sars-Cov-2-virus.

The orders for the same were issued by Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner on Tuesday.

The task force will be formed along the lines of the task force in Mumbai, which includes specialist doctors, to minimize the death rate and suggest measures for clinical management of Covid-19 patients, according to the orders.

Mhaisekar said, “The task force will focus on forming a standard protocol for the city along with the expert group who will provide advice. This task force is formed on the lines of the task force formed for Mumbai.”

The task force will especially focus on hospitals treating critical Covid-19 patients like Sassoon General Hospital, Bharti Vidyapeeth Hospital, Symbiosis Hospital, Naidu Hospital and YCM hospital in Pimpri-Chincwad. The task force includes doctors who specialise in infection control, intensivist, chest specialist, cardiologist, nephrologist, paediatric and gastroenterologist.

“In addition to designing management protocol for serious and critically ill Covid-19 patients, it will also recommend the requirement of specialist health staff including doctors, specific drug protocol to maintain uniformity in treating critically ill patients, recommend criteria and logistics requirement,” he said.

Mahisekar also said, that special care needs to be taken for those who show initial flu-related symptoms like cough, fever, cold, runny nose and they must immediately visit the nearest civic body Covid-19 centre.

He said, “We have noticed that often senior citizens or people with comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or any diseases which affect the kidney or liver, go for preliminary treatment and take medicines off the counter which may lead to suppressing the symptoms for a few days which then comes back again and worsen the situation.”

“We have issued an advisory to all private doctors and through the food and drugs administration to all the nearby medical shops to direct such patients to Covid-19 centres. The civic doctors will then analyse the patient and suggest if they have to undergo test or no,” said Mahisekar.