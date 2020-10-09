e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune district reports 1,900 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths on Friday

Pune district reports 1,900 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths on Friday

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:33 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: Pune district reported 1,900 positive cases and 38 deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday as per the state health department. The data takes the total progressive positive count to 312,346. Of these total cases, 251,978 have recovered, 6,172 declared dead and 54,195 are active cases.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 713 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 163,617 and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 3,702.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 444 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 80,084 and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 1,116.

Pune rural reported 743 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 68,645 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 1,354.

Pune district

Covid-19 cases: 312,346

Recovered patients: 251,978

Deaths: 6172

Active cases: 54195

Cases and deaths /Daily progressive and daily deaths

Pune 743 68645 17 354

PMC 713 163617 13 3702

PCMC 444 80084 8 116

top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
RR vs DC live: Smith falls to Nortje, Capitals choke Royals
RR vs DC live: Smith falls to Nortje, Capitals choke Royals
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In