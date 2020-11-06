e-paper
Pune district reports 642 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: The district reported 642 fresh Covid cases and 17 deaths in 24 hours as per the state health department. Of the 3.37 lakh cases reported till date from the district, over 3.07 lakh patients have been declared as recovered and discharged from home isolation or hospital treatment.

The total death toll for Pune district as per the state health department is 7,040 and currently 22,717 are active cases.

Pune city reported 241 new cases taking the total count to 173,692 and 13 deaths taking the death toll to 4,033 while PCMC reported 154 cases taking the final count to 85,318 and one death with 1,167 as death toll. Pune rural reported 247 new cases taking the final count to 78,614 and three deaths taking the death toll to 1,807, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 11,060 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 15.62 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 91.53%. Also, 5,027 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 16.98 lakh.

In addition, 161 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 45,873. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Of 9,318,544 laboratory samples, 1,710,314 have been tested positive (18.35%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 1,059,499 people are in home quarantine and 8,879 people are in institutional quarantine.

