e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune DLSA urges lawyers, applicants to use e-filing system

Pune DLSA urges lawyers, applicants to use e-filing system

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 20:11 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The District legal service authority (DLSA) has urged lawyers to avail the e-filing portal facility launched by the Supreme Court in May in the light of Covid-19 lockdown.

A letter sent to DLSA on June 23 reads, “In order to increase the response of advocates and litigants to the said facility, it is necessary to motivate them. You are therefore requested to motivate and request advocates in district and taluka courts for registering themselves on e-filing portal.”

The required help can be found on efiling.ecourts.gov.in/help.

An advocate or an applicant can register on the portal. For advocates, it is necessary for them to have their contact information — phone number and email address — to be registered with the court before registering with the application. Applicants in personal capacity can register using only their phone number and email address.

“Around 7,100 lawyers are registered with Pune bar association. We could access the e-filing system only 10-15 days ago. The system has not reached the entire fraternity yet,” said advocate Ghanshyam Darade, secretary of the Pune Bar Association

The court had started functioning in two shifts from the beginning of June. However, later, the timing was reduced to one shift and for emergency matters only till July 31.

“It will save time and avoid mishandling of documents. Most lawyers are not used to online process and are facing difficulties, but we will take adequate steps to ensure that all use the facility,” Darade said.

top news
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for stricter lockdown from July 9
Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for stricter lockdown from July 9
UAE embassy says diplomats had no role in gold smuggling case
UAE embassy says diplomats had no role in gold smuggling case
Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops
Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops
Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, opts organic farming
Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, opts organic farming
Nitish Kumar’s residence gets a hospital after relative tests Covid+
Nitish Kumar’s residence gets a hospital after relative tests Covid+
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In