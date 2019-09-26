Pune guardian minister in Delhi for seat sharing talks draws heavy downpour of criticism

cities

Pune Congress has criticized district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil being in Delhi on a day when Pune woke up to news on Thursday, that heavy rain claimed 13 lives overnight.

Patil, according to BJP leaders, is in Delhi for seat sharing talks ahead of the Assembly elections.

Patil did not respond to calls and text messages seeking his response on the Pune rain and criticism from the Congress.

Leader of the Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government has been “insensitive” over the Pune rain and BJP leaders are ignoring the plight of people in the city.

“Seat sharing talks could have been held later. In this difficult hour for Pune, Chandrakant Patil as district guardian minister should have been with people here,” said Wadettiwar.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the deaths during Pune downpour saying the state is providing all possible assistance needed.

“Two NDRF teams are deployed in Pune and two in Baramati, state government is also closely monitoring the dam discharge,” Fadnavis said in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

