Pune HCMTR consultant’s appointment on hold

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:07 IST

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has postponed appointing a new consultant for the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

The civic body had proposed appointing a new consultant by paying Rs 2 crore, to carry out a study of the change in HCMTR alignment.

After floating the tender, the PMC made alignment changes at 11 spots in the project. Changes in the ambitious 36 km HCMTR or inner elevated ring road project, has attracted a lot of criticism from Punekars.

Sunil Kamble, chairman, standing committee, said, “The administration had given out a proposal to the standing committee, however, the committee did not take a decision regarding the same during the meeting on Thursday. We will discuss the same in the meeting next week.”

On asking whether the tenders have been floated, Kamble said, “I do not know, the administration is yet to submit the proposal to the standing committee.”

The PMC planned on erecting the HCMTR road which will be hundred percent elevated and have six lanes. The PMC administration had floated tenders for the same and two companies responded. Both companies quoted inflated costs while participating in the tender process. The administration is yet to submit a proposal from the company in front of the standing committee.

Recently Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner, said that the tender scrutiny would continue for the project.

PMC had given the HCMTR project priority and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in favour of it.

