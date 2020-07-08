Pune hits highest spike in Covid-19 cases, 1,147 positives reported

cities

Pune: The city reported another grim on Wednesday as the highest number of Covid-19 cases, 1,147, reported in 24 hours taking the progressive positive count to 24,168. The city also reported 19 deaths taking the death toll to 770 and seven out of PMC limits deaths reported in city hospitals.

According to the state health department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported 1,347 cases while the Pune counterpart’s count is 1,147 cases which is only 200 short of one of the worst affected cities in the country. Currently there are 8,400 active cases out of which 401 are in critical condition with 79 on ventilator and 322 in ICU.

Also 587 people were discharged after being declared as cured taking the count of such people to 14,998. A total of 4,727 samples were collected out of which 777 were tested through the rapid antigen testing kits. A total of 145,944 samples have been collected till date by the PMC.

While 19 deaths were reported of residents living in PMC limits, seven were reported of people living outside civic limits reported dead in city hospitals.

Plasma Bank should be set up: divisional commissioner

In a series of meetings with administrative officials from PMC, PCMC and rural Pune and also with nodal officials, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “A plasma bank should be set up and those recovered must come forward to donate blood for the same. Plasma therapy is found to have been an effective treatment for Covid-19, but donors are not coming forward which is required to treat critical patients. The donor must be 18-60 years of age. The donor would be thoroughly checked before the plasma is retrieved from the blood and retransferred into the person’s body. The entire process takes about 2-3 hours and the person does not experience any weakness. We need enough donors so that we can set up a plasma bank.”

After a meeting with private laboratories, Mhaisekar added that the they must provide reports within 24 hours. “The private laboratories must compulsorily provide reports within 24 hours to their respective health officers. All reports of samples taken till 6 pm must be provided to the nodal officers without fail. The data must be uploaded on Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.”