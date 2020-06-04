e-paper
Pune man duped of Rs 18 lakh in SIM swap fraud

Pune man duped of Rs 18 lakh in SIM swap fraud

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: A 45-year-old man in Kothrud area of Pune was duped of Rs 18,25,500 in a SIM-swap online fraud. The case was registered at the Pune cyber crime cell.

According to the cyber crime officials, in this type of fraud, the original SIM is cloned, and the duplicate is misused to get access to the victim’s mobile phone and, thereby, to the victim’s online bank account from where funds are transferred to the fraudster’s account.

On May 6, the complainant received a call by a person advising him to update his SIM card. The caller allegedly sent a text message to the complainant and asked him to forward the text to a phone number he was provided with. The procedure allegedly led to the SIM card getting activated on the cloned SIM card in the fraudster’s possession, according to the complaint.

The swapped SIM card was used to withdraw Rs 1,80,148 from the savings bank account of the complainant. Two days later, on May 8, a personal loan worth Rs 16, 45,352 was sanctioned in the name of the complainant without his knowledge. The police suspect it to have been done with the help of the cloned SIM card. The loan was also withdrawn from the victim’s bank account and the complainant lost Rs 18,25,500.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66 (d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Kothrud police station. Police inspector (crime) KB Balwadkar is investigating the case.

