Pune man threatens CM Fadnavis in Facebook post, detained

A man was detained from Mumbai by the Satara police after a threat to Maharashra chief minster Devendra Fadnavis was issued on a social media platform through a profile in his name on Sunday morning.

The man was identified as Pankaj Kumbhar, a resident of Pune, according to police inspector VG Kumbhar of the Satara police crime branch. A post threatening chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was spotted by the Satara police cyber crime cell, according to PI Kumbhar. Fadnavis is scheduled to hold a rally in Satara on February 4 (Monday).

“He was found by the Mumbai police in Agripada. A team of the Satara police went to Mumbai and are now on their way to Satara with him,” said PI Kumbhar.“For now, he is under detention. We will interrogate him and then chart a course of action,” he added.

On Sunday morning, pictures, videos and text messages were posted by Kumbhar on a social media platform (Facebook). "I am Ajmal Kasab Hindustan Mai vapis aya hu. Badla Lene ke liye mere phasi ka. 100 Youth Atankwadi ke sath. Mera target hai Maharashtra ke Loksabha Election ke liye li jane vali Rastriya Paksh ki Sabha. As per My survey.bhaut asan hai ish election sabha mai ek hi sath kam se kam 20,000 logo KO udhana..3 chota bomb hi kafi hai .admi sath .Chief Minister, baki mantri bhi khalash sirf ek minute main. (I'm Ajmal Kasab. I have come back to take revenge for my hanging (death). I'm coming with 100 young terrorists. My target is the ruling party's rally in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With 3 bombs, at least 20,000 people including the chief minister and other ministers will be dead)," a part of the post read.

The post has 23 pictures and videos, including pictures of the entrance of Pimpri Chinchwad police’s Sangvi police station in Pune and videos of people in political rallies. The post also claims that the alleged assailants may have had their eye on the Sharad Pawar- Ajit Pawar rally in Pune held on Saturday. While Kumbhar is yet to be arrested, no change was reported in the chief minister’s schedule.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:33 IST