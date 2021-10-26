Home / Cities / Pune News / 1 held, two booked for murder in Pimpri-Chinchwad
pune news

1 held, two booked for murder in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The deceased was identified as Pravin Ramdas Gavari and was known to the assailants. The murder was committed on Saturday night along the road leading from Moi village in Khed in Pimpri Chinchwad
One man has bene arrested while at least two others were booked on Sunday by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
One man has bene arrested while at least two others were booked on Sunday by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By HTC

PUNE One man has bene arrested while at least two others were booked on Sunday by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for murder.

The deceased was identified as Pravin Ramdas Gavari and was known to the assailants. The murder was committed on Saturday night along the road leading from Moi village in Khed towards Mhalunge.

The arrested man was identified as Mahesh alas Bunty Jayvant Yewande, a resident of Moi in Khed.

Gavari allegedly went to Yelwande’s house and pushed his child, according to police. Yelwande then plotted to get Gavari drunk and hit him on the head with a blunt object, leading to his death, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sandeep Ramdas Gavari, brother of the deceased.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station. Police inspector Dashrath Waghmode is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out