1 held, two booked for murder in Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE One man has bene arrested while at least two others were booked on Sunday by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for murder.

The deceased was identified as Pravin Ramdas Gavari and was known to the assailants. The murder was committed on Saturday night along the road leading from Moi village in Khed towards Mhalunge.

The arrested man was identified as Mahesh alas Bunty Jayvant Yewande, a resident of Moi in Khed.

Gavari allegedly went to Yelwande’s house and pushed his child, according to police. Yelwande then plotted to get Gavari drunk and hit him on the head with a blunt object, leading to his death, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sandeep Ramdas Gavari, brother of the deceased.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station. Police inspector Dashrath Waghmode is investigating the case.