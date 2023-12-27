close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune; no injuries

10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune; no injuries

PTI |
Dec 27, 2023 04:52 PM IST

10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune; no injuries

No one was injured in the incident that occurred in the city’s Viman Nagar area between 2.45 pm and 3 pm, he said.

HT Image
HT Image

Officials did not immediately elaborate on what triggered the explosion of cylinders.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About 100 cylinders had been kept in an open space under a tin shed near hutments of construction workers, the official said.

Three fire tenders and water tankers were sent to the spot to douse the fire, which erupted after the explosion of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, the official said.

Fire officials also removed the remaining cylinders from the scene and sprayed water on them to contain further damage, said Devendra Potphode, the chief fire officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

He said that no one was injured in the incident and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out