10 history sheeters externed from Pune for 2 years by DCP

Ten criminals from Loni Kalbhor, Kondhwa and Wanwadi have been externed from Pune for a period of two years, DCP (Zone V), Dr Rajkumar Shinde, said on Tuesday. All of them are history sheeters, having been involved in crimes like spreading terror by brandishing weapons, armed robbery, possession of pistols, and selling illicit liquor.

Those externed from Kondhwa are: Karim Sayyadali Saudagar alias Lala (29), resident of Metro Tower; Shahrum Ramzan Pathan alias Fateh (25), resident of Bhagyodaya Nagar; Azhar Bashir Shaikh (35), resident of Shivneri Nagar; and Azhar Irfan Sadasya alias Ajju (28), resident of Bhagyodaya Nagar. They have many cases registered against them, including illegal possession of weapons, causing injury, assault, threats, grievous hurt, robbery, damaging public property, and theft.

Wanwadi list includes Rahul alias Vicky Ramu Pardeshi (35), Vishal Raju Sonkar (26), and Sunil Ramu Pardeshi (30), all residents of Wanwadi Gaon with seven criminal cases against them. These include assault, using abusive language, issuing threats, obstructing government work, causing grievous hurt, and illegal possession of weapons.

Loni Kalbhor’s criminals are: Aniket Gulab Yadav (22), resident of Kadam Wak Wasti, who has five cases against him, including assembling an illegal mob, creating terror with weapons, committing robbery, assault with threats, forcible theft, and possessing illegal firearms; Prasad alias Babu Dhanaji Sonawane (21), resident of Naigaon Road, Theur, has three cases registered against him, including possession of illegal weapons and armed robbery.

Another criminal on the list is Vishwajit Bhimrao Gaikwad (40), resident of Bhimnagar, Kondhwa Khurd, who has four cases related to sale of illicit country-made liquor against him.

DCP (Zone V) Dr Rajkumar Shinde said “From January, Zone 5 office has taken MPDA action against 16 habitual criminals. Additionally, under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), 67 criminals have been arrested. So far, 31 criminals have been externed and strong action has been taken against a total of 114 criminals.”