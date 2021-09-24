10 million Covid-19 vaccines administered in Pune district

PUNE Pune district, on Thursday, crossed an important milestone, administering 10 million (one crore) Covid-19 vaccines since the vaccination drive began from January 16.

State health officials confirmed that Pune is the second district after Mumbai to have crossed this milestone.

As per the CoWin dashboard, a total of 1,00,14,854 vaccine doses have been administered in Pune district as of Thursday evening.

Of these, 69,34,547 are first doses and 30,80,307 are second doses.

According to health officials, Pune district is on its way to achieving its target for the Covid vaccination drive - a first dose for the entire eligible population in the district by the end of October.

While Pune district crossed the five-million jab milestone on July 8, the following five million were vaccinated within 76 days.

Health officials attributed this to the availability of vaccine doses as producers like the Pune- based Serum Institute of India (SII) delivered more vaccine doses.

“Now we have administered more than one crore doses, including first and second ones. The numbers indicate that there are still approximately 10.8 million people in the district who haven’t received the first dose yet. Five million people still need a second dose. Our target is all of the eligible population should at least get the first dose by October end, so every eligible citizen would be partially, or fully vaccinated by then,” said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director (health), Pune region.

According to the officials there are approximately 8.7 million people in Pune district who are eligible for Covid vaccine.

“Considering the total population, Pune would require around 17.4 million vaccine doses of which 10 million have been administered. We are halfway to complete vaccination of the eligible population,” Dr Deshmukh added.

The highest vaccination count is in the age group of 18-45 years, where 56, 87,698 vaccines were administered; 25,49,708 vaccines have been administered in the age group of 45-60 years, and in the above-60-year age group, 17,77,448 beneficiaries have got the shot.

Since the Covid vaccination drive began in January, there have been ups and downs with daily inoculation drives. Vaccine shortages impacted the speed of the drive. In Pune district, a total of 460,000 doses have been administered to frontline workers and 290,000 doses have been administered to the health workers.

The district administration had also run a special inoculation drive for teaching and non- teaching staff in the private and government schools.