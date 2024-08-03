10 TMC water discharged from three dams; red alert in Pune district today

Amid heavy rainfall in catchment areas in the past fortnight, more than 10 TMC water has been discharged from three dams in the district, said officials of the irrigation department. The dams include Khadakwasla, Panshet and Warasgaon. From July 15 onwards dam catchment areas in Pune district are receiving moderate to heavy and occasionally intense rainfall. (HT PHOTO)

The water discharged from the Khadakwalsa cluster, which includes four dams, has gone into the Ujani dam, where the current stock is at 73.38%.

From July 15 onwards dam catchment areas in Pune district are receiving moderate to heavy and occasionally intense rainfall. In the last two days, the ghat section as well as the dam catchment areas are receiving heavy rainfall that resulted in a rapid increase in inflow and consequent increase in the dam water level.

As per the information provided by the irrigation department, the water release started first from Khadakwasla dam, after its stock reached 95 per cent on July 24. Since then, the water release has continued except for one or two days to date.

The water release from Panshet dam started on July 28 and from Warasgaon on August 2.

“We are also communicating about the dam water level conditions with the concerned authorities. We have also issued advisory for residents in low-lying areas, as there is a chance of water level increase in river,” said Mohan Bhadane, sub-divisional engineer, Mutha canal sub- division,Swargate.

In the last two days, the ghat section in the Pune district also received over 100 mm of rainfall at various locations in the Maval, Mulshi, Welhe and Junnar tehsils.

Meanwhile, Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams which are the main sources of drinking water for East Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city, recorded water levels as 85.15 per cent and 81.36 per cent respectively.

The collective water storage for the dam project in the Pune division was recorded as 77.59 per cent which was 63.07 per cent last year on the same day.

Red alert for Pune district

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Pune district on August 4.

The low pressure is active over North Jharkhand and adjoining areas and it is moving towards northwest direction. Also, the off-shore trough at mean sea level runs along South Gujarat to Kerala coast. Under the influence of these systems, Maharashtra is likely to receive heavy to extreme category rainfall in Konkan and Central Maharashtra subdivisions and moderate to heavy category rainfall in most of the areas in Marathwada and Vidarbha on August 4.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for Satara and Palghar districts for the next 24 hours and extreme rainfall is expected to occur in ghat areas in these districts.

From August 5 onwards the rainfall activities are likely to subdue in the Pune district, said officials.