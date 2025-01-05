Menu Explore
10 two-wheelers gutted in fire at Ambegaon Khurd 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 06, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 1 am, and the fire brigade received a distress call at around 1:16 am

10 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at the parking lot of Madhurangan Apartment near Swami Narayan Temple in Ambegaon Khurd late on Friday. The blaze engulfed causing significant damage to vehicles parked in the area, as well as the elevator of the residential building.  

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. (HT PHOTO)
The incident was reported on Saturday at around 1 am, and the fire brigade received a distress call at around 1:16 am. Two fire brigade vehicles from Katraj and Sinhgad Road were dispatched to the site. Firefighters worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control, preventing further damage to nearby property. 

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Authorities are examining the scene to determine whether it was caused by an electrical fault, negligence, or other factors. 

Prabhakar Umratkar, fire officer at Sinhagad Road Fire Brigade Station said, “Before our team reached the site, locals doused the fire. Then our teams conducted a cooling operation. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.’’ 

As soon as the fire broke out in the parking lot of the building, all residents were rescued by using the staircase.  

