10,000 autorickshaws operating illegally in Pune: RTO

PUNE The Pune traffic police and the Regional transport office (RTO) continued the action against autorickshaw drivers in the city on Wednesday. In latest data released by the RTO the total number of registered autorickshaws in Pune stands at 60,000. However, apart from this, at least 10,000 rickshaws are operating illegally in the city, as per the RTO.

“Our drive against auto drivers is going on daily and in different parts of the city. Mainly, drivers do not have permits and licences and are illegal. There are 60,000 registeredautos with permits in Pune. Then there are 10,000 autos which ply without any a permit or any legal documents. Such vehicles are being immediately seized by our squads,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.

Since September 9, joint action to check rickshaws by both, the RTO and the traffic police officials has been on.

On Tuesday, a total of 6,002 autorickshaw drivers faced action by the Pune traffic police department. Over 4,250 autorickshaw drivers were penalised for not wearing a uniform, while 730 were fined for not carrying a driving licence. A total of 308 cases were registered against drivers without an RTO-issued badge, while 729 cases were filed over missing RTO permits and other documents.