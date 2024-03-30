100-bed hospital in Pune’s Lohegaon area to be inaugurated next week

In a healthcare boost for Lohegoan and adjacent areas, a 100-bed sub-district Hospital will be inaugurated next week. The government had decided to set up the hospitals five years back considering the rising demand for healthcare facilities in Lohegaon and adjoining areas, officials said. The hospital has been set up in a one-story building in an area of six acres and will have a General Ward, ICU, laboratory support, and screening tests amongst other facilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The hospital has been set up in a one-story building in an area of six acres and will have a General Ward, ICU, laboratory support, and screening tests amongst other facilities. The hospital will have thirteen speciality departments like Orthopedics, Medicine, Pediatrician, and Gynecologist amongst others. There will be minor and major operation theatre facilities available at the hospital.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon said the hospital is ready and the basic electric work is under process and will be completed in a couple of days.

“The hospital will be inaugurated once the code of conduct is over. The hospital will also have a dialysis Centre which will be set up in the coming days,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar last year in September had taken a review of the hospital and directed officials to complete the works of the sub-district hospital by the end of January 24. However, despite this, the Public Work Department took more time for the hospital’s completion.

The Hospital has been set up by the Public Health Department at a cost of ₹ 38.8. There is no public hospital in the area, and people must visit Aundh District Hospital or Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. 96 staff, including 13 doctors, Nurses and Paramedical staff, among others, will be appointed for the hospital. Also, a residential complex for the hospital staff will be constructed inside the hospital campus in future, the officials said.