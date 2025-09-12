1,062 ‘Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras’ operational in Pune district

Pune - Citizens in rural areas of Pune district will now be able to access government services more easily as ‘Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras are operational in every gram panchayat. In total, 1,062 service centres are now functioning across the district, offering a wide range of notified services from various state government departments. The initiative stems from a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Rural Development Department on January 28, officially recognising the gram panchayat-level service centres. In the 1,087 gram panchayats in Pune district, user IDs and passwords were required to activate the centres. The process was coordinated by the Zilla Parishad through MahaIT and 1,014 gram panchayats received their IDs and passwords, enabling them to start operations. (HT)

In the 1,087 gram panchayats in Pune district, user IDs and passwords were required to activate the centres. The process was coordinated by the Zilla Parishad through MahaIT and 1,014 gram panchayats received their IDs and passwords, enabling them to start operations.

Following this, a workshop was organised at the district collector’s office under the chairmanship of Zilla Parishad’s chief executive officer Gajanan Patil, in the presence of additional collector Suhas Mapari, where gram panchayat officials and service centre operators were provided with detailed guidance on how to run the centres effectively. The administration has also planned hands-on training sessions at the taluka level to ensure smooth functioning of the initiative.

“The launch of these centres will provide a major relief to citizens in rural areas, who will now be able to avail multiple government services under one roof, without having to travel to taluka or district offices. Additionally, the initiative is expected to increase the revenue of gram panchayats, thereby strengthening local governance and service delivery,” said Gajanan Patil.