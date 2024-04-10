1,064 children rescued by RPF since April 2023

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been discharging the responsibility of rescuing children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte” for the last several years. RPF Central Railway has rescued 1,064 children in coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP) and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway between April 2023 and March 2024. This includes boys and girls reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline. This includes boys and girls reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Many of the parents express their gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.

“This operation is carried out 365 days across the division and whenever our RPF staff or railway employees find any suspicious thing with children immediately they are taken into custody. After inquiry if they are lost or missing then they are united with their families back,” said Rampal Barpagga, spokesperson, Pune railway division.