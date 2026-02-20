Pune: Despite implementing a strict vigilance system to discourage cheating, which includes drones deployment and CCTVs, the number of copying cases reported during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in Maharashtra has crossed the 100-mark, raising serious concerns over examination integrity. A total of 109 copying cases have been detected across the state so far, leading to the suspension of 31 staff members, including centre directors, supervisors, and other examination-related employees. 109 HSC copy cases detected across state so far, 31 staff members suspended

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, large-scale mass copying incidents were exposed at several examination centres, particularly under the Pune and Amravati divisional boards.

In many of these cases, not only students but also supervisors, centre directors and non-teaching staff were found to be actively aiding and abetting the malpractice. Criminal cases have been registered against the accused and departmental inquiries initiated, and many faced suspension.

Amravati division recorded the highest with 50 cases while Mumbai, Kolhapur and Kokan registered nil. Pune recorded 27 cases.

According to the Board, in many centres, students were caught indulging in collective cheating, mainly during the English and Physics papers, allegedly with the help of supervisors and the centre director.

Board acting chairman Nandkumar Bedse said, “Any staff found guilty after inquiry will face suspension ranging from three months to one year, along with departmental penalties, salary cuts, and withholding of increments for a fixed period. If involvement in organised cheating is established, non-bailable criminal cases may also be filed.”

He added that “answer sheets showing suspicious similarities are being closely scrutinised, and decisions on further action will be taken after detailed verification.”

The Board has appealed to students, parents, teachers and management to cooperate in maintaining the credibility of the examination system.