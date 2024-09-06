11 booked for protest against Ramgiri Maharaj without permission

The Khadak Police have booked Shoaib Ismail Shaikh, city vice-president, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), and ten other persons for unlawful assembly to protest against Ramgiri Maharaj, a right-wing religious leader, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad. According to the police, the accused persons did not take previous permission from the police before gathering the crowd and violated the prohibition order under Section 37 (1) (3) of the Mumbai Police Act, 1951 under which they disturbed public order and created law and order problems, the complaint stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place on August 20 and a case was registered on September 4.

According to the police, the accused persons did not take previous permission from the police before gathering the crowd and violated the prohibition order under Section 37 (1) (3) of the Mumbai Police Act, 1951 under which they disturbed public order and created law and order problems, the complaint stated.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 189 (2), 190, 197 and 223 and Maharashtra police act 37 (1) (2) and section 135 against others including former corporator Munaf Shaikh, president of mass movement Vijay Jagtap, Feroze Pathan, Tausif Chand Shaikh, Yusuf Qasam Bagwan, Altaf Ahmed Sayyed, Gulam Shaikh, Aftab Sayyed all members of various Muslim outfits.