11 lakh students register for Maha state CET

As many as 1,199,091 students from Maharashtra have registered online for the state common entrance test (CET) for admission to 18 professional courses including engineering, agriculture, pharmacology and management. While 725,640 students have registered for the MHT-CET courses. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducts the CET for various graduate and postgraduate courses in medicine, fine arts, higher and technical education. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducts the CET for various graduate and postgraduate courses in medicine, fine arts, higher and technical education. Every year, 20 CETs are conducted for various professional courses. While the process for 18 CETs has started now, work on the same had begun one-and-a-half months ago.

As per the information shared by the CET Cell, the process of online registration for the CETs of all courses except B Ed, LLB (five years) and BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM has been completed. “There is increasing awareness among students and parents about giving the CET for various professional graduate and postgraduate courses in the state. That is why the number of students giving the CET is increasing every year. Meanwhile, a good score in the CET increases the chances of getting admission in a good college. Hence, a large number of students are willing to take the entrance exam,” said Mahendra Varbhuvan, state commissioner, Maharashtra State CET Cell.

Kiran Pisal, a student, said, “I have applied for this year’s CET to get admission to the engineering college in Pune and have been preparing for this exam for the last one year. We are really looking forward to this exam and we will be able to get the best colleges only if we score well.”