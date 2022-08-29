11 wards in Pune register double-digit dengue cases
Out of 16 wards, 11 wards in Pune have reported double-digit dengue cases taking the total cases to 254 so far this year. Officials reported that no death has been recorded yet in the city due to dengue.
As per data furnished by the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), maximum cases of dengue are reported from Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Ahmednagar Road- Wadgaonsheri and Aundh-Baner wards.
However, in August alone, 49 cases were reported in the city limits. Maximum cases were reported from Kothurd ward which has reported 15 cases of dengue. While July has reported maximum cases of dengue this year with 62 patients testing positive for the disease.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief at the health department of the PMC, said that spraying and fogging is continued at places where patients have tested positive.
“Residents are instructed to not let mosquitoes breed in and around their surroundings. Stagnant water under flower pots is one such common place where mosquitoes often breed in the rainy season,” said Dr Wavare.
In August, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi and Dhole Patil wards have reported zero cases of dengue.
Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of health department at PMC, said that fogging and spraying continued in the city. “We issued over 1,705 notices to societies and commercial complexes where mosquito breeding grounds were found and also collected fines of over ₹1,20,800,” said Dr Bharti.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
