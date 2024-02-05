12 held for looting people in Bopdev ghat, 3 cases solved

In a significant breakthrough, the Kondhwa police have successfully solved three cases and apprehended 12 individuals involved in a series of robbery incidents targeting tourists at Bopdev Ghat in 2023. Bopdev Ghat is a popular sightseeing destination that attracts tourists, especially during weekends. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)

Bopdev Ghat is a popular sightseeing destination that attracts tourists, especially during weekends. Many students and working professionals pay a visit here. Identifying these tourists, the accused used to threaten and loot them by using weapons and later fled to adjoining villages.

The perpetrators, operating in organised groups targeted unsuspecting victims and looted valuables worth ₹1,01,500, said police.

As far as 2024 is concerned, Kondhwa police arrested one individual in a case reported in January.

Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector at Kondhwa, said, “There were complaints of targeting tourists in Bopdev ghat. Following each and every case we have almost cracked down the entire robbery gang by arresting 12 individuals in the last one year.’’

”We are committed to maintaining a strong and proactive presence to curb criminal activities in ghat sections,” said Sonawane.

On January 31, the Kondhwa police apprehended two persons suspected of looting students at Bopdev Ghat.

The arrested individuals, identified as Nagesh Sanjay Chavan and Chetan Sitaram Khaire, were allegedly part of a gang responsible for preying on unsuspecting students and pedestrians in the vicinity.

Increased police presence, enhanced patrolling, and awareness campaigns are being implemented to create a secure environment for residents and tourists frequenting the picturesque location, said police.