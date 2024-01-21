12 held for vandalism, looting people in Thergaon

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested at least 12 on record criminals for vandalising vehicles and looting pedestrians, brandishing sharp weapons, and creating panic among residents. A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections 395, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 12:30 am, at Swarajya Colony, Thergaon.

After the incident, police arrested the accused including Kaivalya Jadhawar (19), Shivshankar Jirge (22), Sumit Mane (23), Viraj Shinde (20), Ganesh Khare (26), Ajay Dudhbhate (22), Shubham Panchal (23), Rushikesh Atole (21), Rohan Khatal (21), Munna Vairagar (21), Aniket Pawar (27) and Priatm Bhosale(20).

According to police the accused intercepted the complainant Akshay Kedari who is a businessman and his friend Yash Sapkal, Ajay Navale and by threatening they looted ₹3,500.

Later to create terror, the accused armed with weapons including koyta and blades, targeted parked vehicles along the roadside, causing extensive damage.

Wakad police have confiscated a variety of weapons allegedly used during the rampage.

Police said, “The actions of this gang were brazen and posed a significant threat to public safety. We have invoked necessary charges against all accused related to vandalism, looting, and creating panic in the locality.”

